Registration opens for fall programs on West Shore

Youth hockey and figure skating programs are returning to The Q Centre as part of West Shore Parks and Recreation's fall programs (West Shore Parks and Recreation website)

Kids hauling gear to games and practices will soon be a familiar sight once again in and around West Shore Recreation Centre.

Registration for figure skating, hockey and soccer and a host of other activities for people of all ages began Aug. 27. “We’re moving ahead with our fall programs,” said Simon Miles, communications co-ordinator for West Shore Parks and Recreation. People can register online, by phone, or in person. Registering online speeds things up and reduces the amount of traffic in the facility.”

The decision to not produce a conventional fall Activity Guide was made to provide flexibility, in terms of having to add or subtract programs based on changes to public health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miles said.

“We opted for an online guide that previews what’s available and directs folks to those programs,” he said. That includes programs West Shore Parks and Recreation organizes, as well as ones organized by community sports associations.

All outdoor facilities are open, and soccer is already moving into some practices and round-robin play, and the indoor turf facility is open for bookings.

The ice in The Q Centre is ready for figure skating and hockey as well. “It’s booked pretty solid right now with those two sports,” Miles noted.

The Juan de Fuca arena remains closed, with major renovations slated to begin in the fall.

“The pool is closed until the board discusses how we move forward in September,” Miles said.

For a look at the plethora of programs available, visit westshorerecreation.ca/programs/guide.

