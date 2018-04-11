Registration open for volleyball camp

For another summer, the Comox Valley Volleyball Camp is excited to provide athletes with an opportunity to play, improve and excel at this awesome sport. This respected and well-known camp is a pleasure to offer to the families of the Comox Valley.

Brian Stevens is running another Comox Valley Volleyball Camp in the summer. Photo supplied

The camp will be held at Isfeld Secondary from July 9-12.

“It is really exciting to offer this camp in the Comox Valley,” said Brian Stevens, camp co-ordinator. “My passion is coaching young athletes and seeing them improve their skills in a dynamic and fun environment.”

There are two sessions available to accommodate a range of ages and skill levels. The Youth Session, for boys and girls 11-13 (turning 11, Grades 5-8), will run from 1-4:30 p.m. The Elite Session, for boys and girls 14-17, will run from 5-8:30 p.m. If your son or daughter is 10 and turning 11, please don’t hesitate to register.

The camp regularly has athletes who have a lot of experience, or who are just learning the sport. In addition, many multi-sport athletes also attend the camp.

“We always ensure all athletes are grouped in appropriate skill levels to promote success and enjoyment,” Stevens said.

Both sessions will focus on technical skill development, game play knowledge, tons of touches with the ball, and of course fun. Elite session will also have a strong focus on position specific play, core and strength training, and game strategy components.

In addition to the indoor game, athletes will have an opportunity to learn and play outdoor volleyball on the grass. Playing indoor and outdoor assists the skills, knowledge and confidence of the game.

Stevens has five years of university playing experience, and five years of coaching Team BC, including Canada Games. He was assistant coach at Camosun College, and has many years of club and high school coaching, and individual athlete training/development.

There will be a strong collection of coaches facilitating the camp who are from the Comox Valley. Both current and former university athletes will be providing their expertise and enthusiasm.

“All coaches at the camp are excellent athletes and love working with young athletes. They all enjoy coaching, and sharing their talents and knowledge with the campers.”

Keeping with Comox Valley Volleyball Camp tradition, we will be sure to offer fun games and contests which all campers love to participate in and enjoy.

The camp is $150 which includes a T-shirt. There are 40 spots available in each session. Both sessions already have athletes registered.

Register your son/daughter by contacting Stevens at bdstevens@hotmail.com or (250) 339-0434. A registration form will be e-mailed.

This camp is a great opportunity to further your volleyball development, meet some new people, and have a great time. Be sure to register soon.