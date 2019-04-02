Registration open for summer volleyball camp

The Comox Valley Volleyball Camp - the longest one running in the north Island - is preparing to once again provide athletes with an opportunity to play, improve and excel at this sport. The camp runs July 8-11 at Aspen Park Elementary.

“It is really exciting to offer this camp in the Comox Valley,” said Brian Stevens, camp co-ordinator. “My passion is coaching young athletes, and seeing them improve their skills in a dynamic and fun environment.”

There is a new category added to this year’s camp. Three sessions will be available to accommodate a range of ages and skill levels. The Youth Session, for boys and girls born in 2007-2009, will run from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition to focusing on volleyball, this session will involve small-sided games that reinforce movement and strategy. The Intermediate Session, for boys and girls born in 2006-2004, will run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The Elite Session, for boys and girls born in 2003-2002, will run from 4-7 p.m.

The camp regularly has athletes with experience, or who are new to the sport. In addition, many multi-sport athletes also attend the camp.

“We always ensure all athletes are grouped in appropriate skill levels to promote maximum success and enjoyment,” Stevens said.

ALL sessions will focus on technical skill development, game play knowledge, tons of touches with the ball, and of course fun. The elite session will have a strong focus on position specific play, core and strength training, and game strategy components.

In addition to the indoor game, athletes will also have the opportunity to learn and play outdoor volleyball on the grass. Playing indoor and outdoor assists the skills, knowledge, and confidence of the game.

Stevens has five years of university playing experience, and spent five years coaching Team BC. He was assistant coach at Camosun College, and has spent many years coaching club and high school, and individual athlete training/development.

There will be a strong collection of Valley-raised coaches facilitating the camp. Current and former university athletes will provide expertise and enthusiasm. Equally important, all coaches have many years of camp and team coaching experience, which is vital in ensuring all athletes obtain the best possible experiences.

“Each coach at the camp loves working with young athletes,” Stevens said. “They all really enjoy coaching and sharing their talents and knowledge with the campers.”

Keeping with Comox Valley Volleyball Camp tradition, we will be sure to offer fun games, contests and prizes that all campers love to participate in and enjoy.

The camp is $150, which includes a T-shirt. There are 30 spots available in each session.

To register contact Stevens at bdstevens@hotmail.com or (250) 339-0434. A registration form will be e-mailed.