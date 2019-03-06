Registration open for 55+ Games

If you've ever wanted to vacation in wine Country in September, and play a sport in the 55+ BC Games, now is your chance. This year, the Games (formerly known as the BC Senior's Games) are set to roll in Kelowna. Sports featured are 8-ball, archery, badminton, bocce, carpet bowling, cribbage, cycling, darts, dragon boating, equestrian, fast-pitch, 5 pin bowling, floor curling, golf, women's and men's hockey, horseshoes, ice curling, lawn bowling, mountain biking, pickleball, slo-pitch, snooker, women's 7 aside and men's 11 aside soccer, sturling (curling with a stick), squash, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, triathlon and whist.

The Zone 2 Silver Tsunamis were among the women’s hockey teams that made their debut at the 2018 55+ BC Games. Photo supplied

The event runs from Sept. 10–14. Registration opened March 1.

Register at www.55plusbcgames.org

The Comox Valley is in Zone 2. Each sport has a co-ordinator to contact for details.