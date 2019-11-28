Registration for the East Kootenay Volleyball Club opens Dec. 1

Players in age groups 13 to 18 can join the club and compete across eastern BC and Alberta

Those between the ages of 13 to 18 have the opportunity to join the East Kootenay Volleyball Club (EKVC), with registration opening on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

The club is open to all East Kootenay residents within that age category. The teams are separated into the following age categories: U13, U14, U15, U16, U17 and U18 – both male and femaleEvaluations will be held starting as early as December 7.

Check their website at www.ekvcvolleyball.com to find out where and when each group evaluation will be held and to register your child. After the registration and evaluations are completed, the EKVC will be able to determine the number of teams and composition of teams. Practice times and venues will be available by mid-January 2020.

Registration is online only and available from Dec 1 to Dec 15. There will be a late fee imposed starting on Dec 16th so EKVC says get your player registered early.

READ MORE: COTR Avalanche volleyball teams in fine form heading into season opener

“EKVC teams compete against other volleyball clubs throughout Alberta and British Columbia, culminating in a provincial championship and national championship. The club is an important feeder system for colleges and universities both in Canada and the United States. In addition, there are international and Olympic players from the East Kootenay Volleyball Club,” said Lanna van der Velden of the EKVC in a press release.

According to the EKVC website, the season generally starts in January, depending on the age of the athlete. Older ages may start practicing in December and playing until May, with the possibility of attending nationals.

Robin Betker, Communications Director for the club explained in an email to the Bulletin that there are two one and a half to two hour practices each week, with times and venues to be determined.

“Practice times and venues will be set as soon as we can in January as we don’t yet have the total number of athletes/teams or court time availability set at this time,” said Betker. “Sometimes we may have to make more than one team for each age group, dependent on numbers.”

She adds that there are a number of tournaments throughout the season, six for most teams, held in Cranbrook, Kimberley and throughout Alberta.

READ MORE: Selkirk’s senior girls volleyball team wins Creston tournament

Locations for practices are held wherever it is most convenient for the majority of the team, Betker says.

“For example, the Invermere/Creston teams will practice in their respective communities. Many of the practices are split between Cranbrook and Kimberley and Jaffray depending on the makeup of the team. Basically we try to accommodate the athletes and families as much as possible, dependent on gym availability,” Betker explained.

She says the goal of the club is to better the community with their volleyball skills, and to have fun.

“We are a non-profit club that aims to better the community with volleyball skills,” Betker said. “This translates to many skills for youth, [including] team building, fitness, inclusion, and purpose. We provide a path for athletes to start at the U13 level and continue for life, whether that is as a post secondary player, a referee, or a coach. Volleyball and its community can become a skill for a lifetime.”

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter