Registration for softball camp now open

Oceanside Minor Softball will again host the B.C. High Performance ID Camp that will feature current Canadian players and coaches.

Registration for this event is now open and those interested in attending the event are advised to do it soon as they sell out fast. It is open to players born 2001-2003 and 2004-2006.

The event will be from March 17-20 and will be held on the indoor turf at Arbutus Meadows Training Centre located on 1515 Island Hwy E, Nanoose Bay.

Softball is in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the current coaching staff for the Canadian national team will conduct the camp along with national players.

The high performance camps schedule will include: athletes working closely with future Canadian Olympic team members and coaches; 13-15 hours of training and instruction; 3-4 games with national team coaches and athletes working with teams; 2-3 hours of mental performance training; 2-3 hours of physical training and recovery.

National players and coaches will also talk about college recruitment and information on national team program.

The cost is $425. To register go to https://teampages.com/forms/18895-2019-BC-High-Performance-ID-Camp

— NEWS Staff