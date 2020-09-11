Register now for virtual Terry Fox Run in Port Hardy

Port Hardy organizer Janet Dorward says the motto is "Your Day Your Way" for virtual Terry Fox Run

There will be no startline at Carrot Park this year.

Port Hardy organizer Janet Dorward says the motto is “Your Day Your Way” for the 2020 virtual Terry Fox Run that is being held on Sept. 20. “You dont have to run or walk 5km, you can do anything so long as its active,” she added, noting activities like yoga, a hike in the woods, or a bike ride would all count towards participation.

Dorward also wanted people to know they can submit their photos to Port Hardy’s Terry Fox Run Facebook page, and that she’s also got t-shirts available as well.

This is her second year organizing the run, and she noted it’s “a fantastic way to honour Terry Fox, who is a true Canadian hero.”

Anyone in the North Island can register for the Port Hardy run at terryfox.org.

ABOUT THE TERRY FOX RUN

When Terry Fox told his mom and dad that he was planning a cross country Run, his mom Betty asked him why it couldn’t just be across B.C.

Terry’s answer: “Because it’s not just people in B.C. who get cancer.”

He knew that the only way he could reach his enormous fundraising goal of $1 million was to take on our huge country, one Canadian at a time. One ask at a time. One try at a time. Terry died knowing his try had touched the hearts of 24 million Canadians.

As we all know too well, this year is challenging us to do things differently, to try things we have never done before. After Terry was forced to stop he said, “Even though I’m not running anymore, people should go ahead and try to do their own thing.”

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Canadians will show up again for Terry and for cancer research, not in person but in spirit, in neighbourhoods across Campbell River and, indeed, across Canada as they participate safely in the first-ever virtual “Terry Fox Run. One Day. Your Way.”

There will be walkers, runners, bikers, and hikers; some will get up at 4:30 a.m. to honour Terry’s favourite time to run, while others will walk and Skype family in Europe to participate in a global effort. Every try will be unique but they will all echo Terry’s powerful message, “Anything is possible if you try.”

“Forty years after the Marathon of Hope, in a year where we are all learning to live life differently, there is only one way forward for Terry Foxers: we all have to try,” says Fred Fox, Terry’s brother.

Don’t say cancer can’t be defeated. Say we have to try.

Don’t say I can’t make a difference. Say I have to try.

This September, you can help celebrate a favourite Canadian fall tradition that will look a little different but have the same heart. Try like Terry and make a difference in the lives of millions of Canadians. Your effort will ensure that cancer research continues to move us closer to a cure every day.

The Terry Fox Foundation is an international organization whose mission is to maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Runs, School Runs and other fundraising initiatives. To date, over $800 million has been raised worldwide in Terry Fox’s name and thanks to the support of our generous donors this money has been used to fund the most promising and innovative research in Canada. The Terry Fox Foundation national headquarters is located in Burnaby, BC and it has offices in nine provinces.

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island Gazette