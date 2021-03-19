Register now for Trail little league and youth baseball

Baseball players can sign up for little league and youth baseball online at traillittleleague.ca

Trail Minor Baseball League and Trail Youth Baseball registration are available online for the upcoming baseball season. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Registration for Trail Little League (ages 5-12) and Trail Youth Baseball (13-18) is now open.

Although, there is still uncertainty as to what the season will look like, organizers are going ahead with registration so they are prepared for whatever protocols are required.

“As the weather turns to Spring and the maintenance on Butler Park is well under way, we are confident that there will be a baseball season,” read the Trail Youth Baseball Facebook post. “We are working with the City of Trail and the Provincial Health Authority to finalize a COVID safety plan that will allow us to start a baseball season sometime in April, and then expand our play as restrictions are reduced.”

It’s important for both leagues to have an idea of how many players will participate in the season, so they can proceed locally.

In a normal year, Trail Little League’s Major and Minor division teams participated in a regional league that included teams from Nelson, Castlegar, Beaver Valley, Salmo and sometimes Grand Forks.

Due to COVID-19, Trail Minor Baseball is not planning for a regional league for the Major and Minor divisions this year.

“However – when possible, we do intend to coordinate the Major and Minor divisions with Beaver Valley and Salmo – as a part of our planned ‘cohort’.”

“We are looking to get started now, to determine our numbers and be in a position to hit the ground running, once we get the green light.

“So if you would like to play baseball this spring, please register.”

Both the Trail Little League and Youth Baseball players and parents can go to traillittleleague.ca to register.

Registration goes from Mar. 14 to April 16.

Official dates for player evaluations, practices, and opening day will be determined over the next few weeks, once field conditions and return-to-play guidelines for sport have been determined.

