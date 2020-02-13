Red-hot Peewee Leafs win third straight tournament

The Nelson Peewee Leafs are on a three-tournament winning streak after beating Revelstoke at home Sunday. Photo: Peter Schramm

The Nelson Peewee Leafs continued their hot streak in tournaments by capturing their third-straight gold medal this year.

The Leafs defeated Revelstoke 4-3 in a shootout final Sunday at the Nelson and District Community Complex to win the seven-team, three-day competition.

In the final, Revelstoke led 3-0 before Nelson rallied in the third period. Captain Sebastian Conne-Correnti, Eliot Rude and Miller Tedesco scored to send the game to double overtime.

In the shootout, Dax Dewar put the Leafs ahead and goaltender Grady Groenhuysen made the final save to secure the gold.

Teams from Spokane and Wenatchee, Wash., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Vernon and Grand Forks also participated in the tournament.

