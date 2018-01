The seven-team event was played out last weekend

Red Dog were the winners of the co-ed rec division. Top row, L-R: Angus Glass, Ben Morris, Ivan Rukavina, Carol Hill, Lyle Hill, Mandy Greenaway. Bottom Row: Brittany and Jack Deuling, Janet and Tim Mushumanski, Sveta Tisma, Marica and Sava Tisma. Photo submitted

Red Dog and Ticky Tacka were crowned the winter champs at Nelson Soccer annual indoor tournament last weekend.

Red Dog took the co-ed rec division with a 7-6 win over Yom Chi Ninjas, while Ticky Tacka downed Deck The Balls 4-2 in the co-ed open final.

Ticky Tacka’s Ryan Lewis also won two tickets to a Vancouver Whitecaps game, which were donated by the team in partnership with Jackson’s Hole.

A total of seven teams took part in the tournament.