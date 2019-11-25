Red brings the gold to Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Atom House Team travelled to Smithers for second chance against Kitimat Orange

Coach Craig Molvold (left) and assistant coach Greg Kawaguchi (right) lead the Prince Rupert’s Atom House Team to a first place victory in Smithers over the weekend. Left to right, top to bottom: Fisher Witzke, Rhett Mack, Noah Molvold, Marcus DesChamps, Noah Bomben, Carver Pearson, Charlie Brown, Reid Kawaguchi, Luca Pirillo, Riley Murphy, Wade Burton, Jacob Danielle, Kolton Bedard, and Parker Bryant. (photo courtesy of Harry Young)

The Prince Rupert Red Seawolves faced off once more against the Kitimat Orange in the Atom House Tournament, this time bringing home the gold.

“Everyone played really well, worked really hard and I am very proud of them,” Craig Movold, Rupert Red coach, said.

The tournament took place in Smithers over the weekend and was the second of the season, the first taking place in Prince Rupert.

October’s tournament ended with gold for the Kitimat Orange and silver for the Rupert Red.

This past weekend saw 10 teams compete, with Kitimat and Prince Rupert each winning their first four games to meet in the final matchup.

The goalies for the Smithers Driftwood and Rupert Red played strong during the first game blocking every shot, resulting in overtime. The Red managed to score 2 goals in a shootout earning them a 1-0 win.

“The was our hardest fought game. Smithers’ goalie played really well,” Movold said.

Prince Rupert’s goalies, Wade Burton and Kolton Bedard, both got a chance to show their skills on ice. Between the both of them only one goal got past the Rupert Red all weekend.

Saturday afternoon’s game saw a 13-0 win against Burns Lake.

The only goal against the Red came in Game 3, on Sunday morning, against the Smithers Bulkley Valley Credit Union. Rupert managed to hold their winning streak however, scoring eight goals of their own. Later in the day they scored 24 more against Hazelton’s atom team, and headed into the finals against the Kitimat Orange.

The Orange decided to pull their goalie in the third, following a 2-0 lead for the Red. Taking advantage of the open net, Prince Rupert scored their final goal of the tournament, beating the Orange 3-0.

The next Atom House Tournament will take place in Terrace from Jan. 3-5.

