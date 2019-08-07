Red Arrow Tigers have to take a pass on fastball final

Catcher Dan White and the Red Arrow Duncan Tigers had to back out of the NSMFL championship series. (Citizen file)

Despite earning a berth in the Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League championship series, the Red Arrow Duncan Tigers won’t be playing for the league title this year after all.

The Tigers had to back out of playing in the final series against the Parksville Red Sox because they don’t have enough players available. The NSMFL hadn’t announced its plans for the playoffs ahead of time, and too many Tigers players made other arrangements for mid-August vacations.

“It’s kind of unfortunate,” manager Joe DiLalla said. “We had five or six guys planning on going away this week.”

Taking the Tigers’ place in the final will be Wheatsheaf, who Duncan defeated in the league semifinals.

The Tigers finished second behind Parksville in the regular-season standings, and pitcher Craig Snyder was named league MVP.