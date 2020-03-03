Recreational gymnasts going for gold in Courtenay

Courtenay Recreation's gymnastics program participants are featured on Saturday, March 7 at the 60th annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships. More than 100 gymnasts and trampoline athletes will take part in the event at the Lewis Centre.

Over 100 gymnasts and trampoline athletes will take part in the 60th Annual Comox Valley Gymnastics Championships, March 7 at the Lewis Centre. Photo by Kim Stallknecht

This event has a long-standing history in the Valley. First organized in 1960 by recreation director Herb Bradley, this fun championship has brought gymnasts together for many years.

“This event is a great place for young gymnasts to share their growing skills,” says Kathy Collins, manager of programs. “We celebrate individual successes by all participants. It’s an exciting day for these young athletes and they have been working very hard to prepare for this event. “

The championships are from 9:30 a.m.–2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the free event and cheer on young recreational athletes.

The LINC Youth Centre’s Youth Council will also offer a concession on site. All concession items will be $2 or less (cash only).

For more information, contact the Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or lewis@courtenay.ca.

Comox Valley Record