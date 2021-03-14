Records fall as Langley Olympic Swim Club members resume training

There may be no regular swim meets, but that isn't slowing the swimmers down

LOSC swimmers Alex Velicico, Leilani Fack, Katie Schroeder, Bailey Herbert and Hugh McNeil have set 27 new club records between them (LOSC/Special to Langley Advance Times)

There may not be any regular swim meets for members of the Langley Olympians Swim Club, but that doen’t mean they are slowing down.

Swimmers have been racing against each other, while training for the Swim BC Virtual Divisionals and Provincial Championships.

In the process, several LOSC club records have fallen.

Swimmers Alex Velicico, Leilani Fack, Katie Schroeder, Bailey Herbert and Hugh McNeil set 27 new records between them.

Velicico, 12, broke nine club records in his age category, including:

11-12 SC 400m Freestyle with a time of 4:32.72

11-12 LC 800m Freestyle with a time of 10:01.88

11-12 SC 50m Backstroke with a time of 31.10

11-12 LC 50m Backstroke with a time of 32.45

11-12 LC 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:08.65

11-12 SC 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:06.37

11-12 LC 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:29.05

11-12 SC 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:20.40

11-12 SC 50m Butterfly with a time of 31.1030.46

Fack, 14, has set seven new club records:

13-14 SC 50m Freestyle with a time of 25.85

13-14 SC 100m Freestyle with a time of 55.55

13-14 SC 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:05.07

13-14 SC 400m Freestyle with a time of 4:23.08

13-14 SC 50m Butterfly with a time of 27.31

13-14 SC 100m Butterfly with a time of 1:01.45

13-14 SC 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:18.66

Schroeder, 15, has broken five:

15-17 SC 50m Backstroke with a time of 28.56

15-17 LC 50m Backstroke with a time of 30.52

15-17 SC 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:01.46

15-17 SC 100m Backstroke with a time of 1:04.50

15-17 SC 50m Butterfly with a time of 27.96

Herbert, 18, has broken four:

Open/Senior SC 50m Freestyle with a time of 25.63

Open/Senior SC 50m Butterfly with a time of 28.60

Open/Senior SC 100m Butterfly with a time of 1:00.69

Open/Senior SC 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:11.90

Herbert has also been pre-selected for the Canadian Trials

McNeill , 17, set two new club records:

15-17 SC 400m Freestyle with a time of 3:55.39

15-17 SC 1500m Freestyle with a time of 15:37.80

McNeill has also been pre-selected for Canadian Trials

As well, Olivia Losacco, 12, qualified for her first BC Provincial Championship event in the 50m backstroke.

Keith Vermeulen, 17, achieved his first Fraser and Island Divisional time with the 50m backstroke.

June Juggiah, 14, qualfieid for her first BC Divisional Championship event in the 50m breaststroke

Oliver McPherson, 9, made his Regional Qualifying Time in the 200 IM with a time of 3:57.00.

