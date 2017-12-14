Record-setting meet for AquaJets’ Mercx

16-year-old swimmer sets six new club standards in Victoria

ContributedAxana Mercxk was on her game at the XMAS Cracker Meet in Victoria, setting six new AquaJets records.

Axana Merckx returned home from Victoria this week with a handful of new records in her possession.

The Kelowna AquaJets athlete swam 100 per cent times while setting six new club standards last weekend at the XMAS Cracker Meet.

In the 200 free, Merckx swam to a time of 2:03.14, breaking Jennifer Goldsmith’s longstanding record from 1988 by more than two seconds.

In the 100 free, Merckx swam to a new record of 58 seconds flat, breaking Christina Russo’s 2016 record of 58.12.

Her biggest time drop came in the 400 IM where she clipped off almost five seconds to break her own club record in the event.

The 16-year-old swimmer also made it on the podium five times, including a first-place finish in the 100 back.

Kelowna AquaJet swimmers are in Kamloops this weekend for the MJB Law Classic and will be swimming against clubs from across B.C. and Alberta.

