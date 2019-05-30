Record number of dancers compete at provincials for Victoria Academy of Ballet

One Victoria dancer enjoyed a golden provincial performace this week.

Victoria Academy of Ballet (VAB) student Esrael Haile finished in first place in Modern Level 3 during the BC Performing Arts Provincial Festival in Chilliwack.

She was among the record 11 representatives of VAB to compete at provincials May 26 to 30.

“It’s quite exciting to take such a large group of diversely talented students to provincials this year,” said Andrew Pronger, VAB assistant director/principal. “Each student is so dedicated to learning the artistry of classical and contemporary dance while balancing their academics. I look forward to their opportunity to grow and stretch themselves even further at the Provincial Festival, surrounded by talented students from across the province. What they have achieved is truly formidable.”

Daniel Lugo was named runner up in Modern Level 2, while Juliana Leduc earned honourable mention.

Kira Dillon was named runner up in Ballet Level 3 with honourable mentions for Ana Laura and Moeka Mizusawa. Hazuki Kishida, Mackennzie Mount were named runners up in Ballet Level 2.

VAB offers a half-time Professional Training Program that combines academics and dance at the high school level. VAB is the only dance institution on Vancouver Island accredited by the BC Ministry of Advanced Education to offer a full time 40 hour/week post-secondary diploma in Ballet and Contemporary Dance.

