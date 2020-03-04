Record four Vernon Ski Club athletes to U16 nationals

The quartet plus their coach will represent B.C. at national finals at Sun Peaks Resort

Vernon Ski Club members Jamie Robinson (from left), Lauren Clancy, Ella Mills, Oliver Young will represent the club at the U16 Canadian Alpine Skiing Championships at Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops March 9-14. (Rodger Poole photo)

The Vernon Ski Club (VSC) is sending a record four athletes to the U16 Canadian National Alpine Championships taking place at Sun Peaks Resort from March 9-14.

This is the premiere ski racing event of the year for this age group and is the culmination of many years of hard work and determination. The nationals will feature 180 of the very best ski racers from across the country, including Ella Mills, Jamie Robinson, Lauren Clancy and Oliver Young of the VSC. The elite race series event includes Super G, Giant Slalom, Slalom and Ski Cross.

“After months of training, early-season ski camps, four days a week of on-snow training and races across the province, this group of athletes have earned the right to represent British Columbia at the biggest U16 alpine event in the country,” said Anne Marie Clancy, VSC U16 parent rep.

“I’m really excited for Nationals,” said Robinson. “It’s great that it’s going to be at Sun Peaks because we’ve trained there and we know the hill.”

Young talked about his excitement.

“I’m excited to get the chance to compete at a national level and see how well all of our hard work has paid off.”

Added Mills: “I’m excited for this opportunity to be a competitor for B.C. and compete with provinces that we’ve never had the chance to race against.”

Lauren Clancy looks forward to going up against the best athletes in the country.

READ MORE: Vernon Ski Club unveils new coach

“I am so happy to be representing Team B.C. at the Nationals,” she said. “I am also excited to become closer with the rest of my teammates from the province and see what the competition is like in the rest of Canada.”

VSC president Aaron Robinson said ski racing is an amazing but uniquely challenging sport, and takes a tremendous amount of commitment and character to earn the opportunity to race with the best in Canada.

“No matter what their results at Nationals, I am extremely proud of these young athletes and what they have accomplished,” said Robinson.

The club’s U16 head coach Andrew Lambert couldn’t hold back his enthusiasm:

“I’m very excited for these athletes,” he said. “Their selection to Team B.C. is the culmination of many months and years of hard work and focused effort. Now they get the opportunity to measure how well they have prepared against the best in Canada. I have no doubt they will represent the Vernon Ski Club and B.C. to the best of their abilities.”

Lambert has also been selected as a member of the coaching staff for Team BC.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to attend the event as a Team B.C. coach and help elevate Team B.C. athletes.”

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star