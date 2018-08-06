Rebels take win against Langley Rams

The first game of the Canadian Junior Football League 110th season did not go the way the Langley Rams would have liked.

The Saturday (Aug 4) BC Conference game against the Westshore Rebels at at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium was close until the final quarter, when the visitors made it 19-16 and kept it that way till the end.

The teams last met in the 2017 BCFC Semi-Final at the Rebels home field in Langford, a game that ended the Rams season with a 57-14 loss while the Rebels advanced to the Cullen Cup BCFC Championship game, where they suffered a home 21-7 loss to Nanaimo’s VI Raiders.

Here are a few photos from today's win against the Langley Rams. Way to go team! ðŸ‘Š @BCFC_Media @CJFLnews pic.twitter.com/4iFPg6wWs2 — Westshore Rebels (@WestshoreRebels) August 5, 2018

The Rams struggled through a tumultuous 2017 season, finishing in fourth place with a 4-6 record, 231 points for and 231 points against.

The Rebels finished in first place in the BCFC with a 9-1 record, 311 points for and 178 against.

Both clubs head into the 2018 season looking much different than they did in 2017.

The Rebels are fielding a team with many newcomers but had far less of a turnover than the Rams.

Following the disappointing 2017 season the Rams brass decided that it was time to clean house and take a serious run at building a National Championship calibre team. The Rams parted ways with their coaching staff and brought in Matt “Snoop” Blokker.

READ MORE: Rams hire winningest coach in league history‘s

Blokker comes to the Rams as the winningest coach in BCFC History and second on the all time list for CJFL wins, with 126 regular season and 26 playoff victories. Blokker has won eight BCFC Championships, his first with the Victoria Rebels and the other seven in Nanaimo, where he also guided the Raiders to three National Championship victories.

Blokker has assembled an entirely new coaching staff and completely revamped the talent on the field.

Only 25 of the 80 players in camp were Rams last season.

READ MORE: New-look Langley Rams set for season

The Rams head into the season with a young team for Junior football standards, but they were among the best in their respective High School or Midget leagues and will not be out of place at the Junior level. Mixed in with the youth movement are quality older players with Junior or CIS experience, players who will be among the best in Junior football at key positions.

The CJFL is a community based college level of football for elite athletes aged of 18 to 22, the junior loop consists of 18 teams over three conferences, BC, Prairie and Ontario.

Up next for the Rams, an away game against Valley huskers in Chilliwack on Saturday Aug 11.