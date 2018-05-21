Rebels see good talent at spring camp

Westshore Rebels in action at Weshills Stadium for spring camp in preparation for their upcoming season. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

The Westshore Rebels hosted their spring camp earlier this month in preparation for the coming season.

It was great weather and there was intense play during the scrimmage on Sunday, where a few Rebels fans came out to catch the action.

Charly Cardilicchia, is returning for his second season as head coach and is excited about the talent he’s brought out to the spring camp.

Cardilicchia said the team will have to replace a lot of starters this off-season as some of his best players have gone on to play post-secondary football. To name a few, running back Trey Campbell left to play at the University of Alberta, offensive linemen Christian Kraus and Tyson Thompson and quarterback Scott Borden will suit up for the University of Manitoba.

Cardilicchia said he is pleased with the core returning players they have brought back in, and some of them have already been training together in the off-season. He said about 25 players have been in the gym together since the end of February.

He added it felt good to get the back on the field with the team, and there are still a few holes to fill. Last year he was recruiting up to the deadline, so he isn’t worried.

The Rebels had a special guest coach, Toronto Argonauts RB, Greg Morris, who came to help out at the camp. Morris, a former Rebels standout, said he felt “nostalgic” being back in Victoria. The Ontario native played for the Rebels from 2011-2012 and had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Morris set the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) single game rushing record with 405 yards.

Morris wanted to give back to a team that helped him with his success and translate the experience he has gained to help the players get better. He said there’s some good talent in the pool at spring camp and that the season ahead looks good for the Rebels.

Morris headed back to Toronto after the weekend for his own training camp with the Argos.

Second-year Rebels receiver Kaine Stevenson and defensive back Maleek Womack are part of the core returnees that Cardilicchia will rely on this season.

Both players are happy to be back at camp and Stevenson is looking forward to a rematch with the Vancouver Island Raiders, the team the Rebels lost to in the Cullen Cup last year, missing their chance at a the CJFL semi-finals and national championship.

Womack said fans will be able to expect solid defensce from him this upcoming season.

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com