Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Okanagan for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

When it comes to skeet shooting, the Okanagan’s Bob Larue is one of the best in Canada.

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club (COSSC) president is the only skeet shooter to win the Western Canadian Skeet Championship trophy twice.

The championships will be hosted by the COSSC next summer, which Larue feels is a good step forward for the young club.

“We’re the newest and least developed gun club in Western Canada and this is a big thing for our members and our notoriety,” said Larue.

As well as the westerns, the COSSC will host the provincial championships a month before for the first time.

In the past, the provincials take taken place typically on Vancouver Island.

“I look forward to home-field advantage in both events,” said Larue.

The COSSC began in 2015 and over the past four years, the club has grown from its original 10 members to now 52 skeet shooters.

The provincials will run June 5 to 7 and the western championships will run July 17 to 19 next year.

More info at cossclub.ca.

