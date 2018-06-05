RE Mountain Eagles win JV Championship

This is the third time in 22 years the Grade 9 and 10 team won the championships

The RE Mountain Eagles captured the JV Championships on May 17. Bottom row 1: Van Dayton, Nico Oakland; Middle Row 2: Dylan Anderson, Adam Townsend, Brock Mierzejewski; Middle Row 3: Dylan Wormald, Nicholas Danyluk, Carson Lee; Back Row 4: Liam Zazula, Mr. Ponak, Jared Gebenus, Ethan Janacowski, Ty Woodard, Jacob Nielson, Kyle Graham, Mr. Roberto. Submitted photo

The RE Mountain Eagles Junior Varsity team (Grades 9-10) captured the Langley high school championships after defeating the Walnut Grove Gators 4-3 on May 17.

This is the third JV Championship the Eagles have won in 22 years.

Everett Silvertips WHL draft pick Dylan Anderson opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line, putting the Eagles up 1-0.

Later in the period, the Gators responded and tied things up as Ryan Farquar scored. The Eagles then restored the lead as Jared Gebenus forced one in, but once again the Gators tied up the score with a goal from Kaden Maryshak.

Continuing to press, Eagles star forward Nicholas Danyluk scored the final two goals for the Eagles making it 4-2.

The Gators never gave up though, and once again Mirco Buttazoni scored and drew the game within one. This made for an amazing finish as the Gators pulled their goalie and pressed hard.

The Eagles goaltending hero Nico Oakland stood strong between the pipes and denied the Gators any more goals. When the clock expired, all gloves and sticks flew into the air as the Eagles poured off the ice and into the traditional championship dog pile.

