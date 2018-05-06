Re/Max Timbermen rack up the goals in first game

Jon Diplock scores 10 points as the senior B Nanaimo Timbermen win their season opener against the Langley Warriors, 18-11, on Sunday at Frank Crane Arena. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The senior B Nanaimo Timbermen showed a lot of firepower in their first game.

The Re/Max T-men defeated the Langley Warriors 18-11 on Sunday at Frank Crane Arena to start the West Coast Senior Lacrosse Association season.

“Just really happy to get a win,” said Kyle Couling, the team’s coach “We want to make it as hard as we can on teams coming in to play against us here.”

He said the lacrosse looked, at times, like the first game of the season.

“You can practise as hard as you want, but it’s not the same until you come up against competition where somebody hits you for real and is fighting for a loose ball for real,” Couling said. “It looked like it took us a little bit to get right up to game speed, but once we did, we looked good.”

He said the offence moved the ball well, worked hard and took quality shots. Defensively, the coach said there’s some room for improvement as far as communication, but he said a lot of that will come as players build familiarity and know where their teammates are going to be on the floor.

Jon Diplock had a huge game with 10 points on two goals and eight assists. Cayle Ratcliff, in his senior B debut, was chosen player of the game after scoring four goals. Ryan Forslund, Bryson Weberg and Joey Fendick each scored twice, Shane Chalker had a goal and five assists, Andrew Miller had a goal and three assists and Darrin Wilson had a goal and two assists. Other scorers were Doug Langlois, Graham Palmer and Ryan Taylor. Pete Dubenski won his first game with the senior B T-men as shots were 51-43 in favour of the home team.

GAME ON … The senior B Timbermen play back-to-back home games against the Royal City Capitals next week. On Saturday, May 12, the teams play at 7:30 p.m. at the Nanaimo Ice Centre and Sunday’s rematch will be at 5 p.m. at Frank Crane. Tickets will be available at the door.

