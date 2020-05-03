RDN recreation programs, events cancelled until end of June

Ravensong Aquatic Centre and other recreation facilities operated by the Regional District of Nanaimo remain closed at this time. (File photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo recreation department has cancelled all programs, events and facility bookings until the end of June.

Summer programming and bookings will remain in place but they could be cancelled or amended due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to manager, recreation services, Dean Banman.

All program registrants and rental groups will receive full refunds. They will be processed over the next few weeks by staff who are working to get the refunds as quickly as possible. Confirmation of the refunds will be made via email and will be based on the method of payment.

For credit card payments, refunds will be applied directly to the original card. For cash, debit, and cheque payments a credit will be placed on existing account. If you would like to have your credit paid out, email recparks@rdn.bc.ca or call 250-248 3252 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. A cheque will be mailed and if you are expecting a refund by cheque, make sure your mailing address on the recreation department file is current.

Meanwhile, all memberships will be extended to cover the amount of time the facilities and programs are closed. When the facilities re-open, the additional time will be added to your membership.

Should you wish to cancel your membership at any time, email recparks@rdn.bc.ca or call 250-248-3252 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

To help people stay healthy, active and connected, visit www.rdn.bc.ca/recreation and check out the ‘REC Connect’ page where there is a myriad of growing collection of creative ideas to take part in, including a community-wide virtual art project.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

