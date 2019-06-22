RDN honours top athletes

The Regional District of Nanaimo recently honoured individuals and athletes who have triumphed either in the field of sports or in cultural endeavours.

District 69 members of the Zone 2 Vancouver Island North soccer team that won gold at the BC 55+ Games get recognized by the chair of the Regional District of Nanaimo board of directors Ian Thorpe at the RDN’s Performance Recognition Ceremony was held on Thursday, June 20 at Oceanside Place. — Michael Briones photo

A performance recognition ceremony was held on Thursday, June 20 at Oceanside Place and was hosted by chairman of the RDN board of directors, Ian Thorpe. The chairman of the Oceanside Service Committee Clarke Gourlay was also present to give recognition to the honourees who all received a certificate as well as gift cards.

“This is an exciting event and a real pleasure of my job to get to recognize people who have accomplished important things in our region,” Thorpe told the certificate recipients as well as guests. “Our region is home to many talented athletes.”

Gourlay said it was privilege to be able honour the accomplishments of the athletes.

Those honoured at the ceremony were: Brenda and Ed Fergusson (Canadian Pan Am Masters Weightlifting Championship); Mary Sluyter (BC 55+ Games in swimming); John Hylton-Foster (BC 55+ Games in tennis); Hildegard Buschaus, Jack Laramie, Patti Rogers and Joe Giegerich (BC 55+ Games in Track & Field); Wendy Pearce, Shirley Davies, Bruce and Joyce McCaig (BC 55+ Games in floor curling); Penny Shantz (BC 55+ Games in curling); Clara Sabina (Canadian National Pickleball Championships); Sophia Erler (Artistic Gymnastics BC Provincial Championships); Sydney Easthom (Canadian National Taekwondo Championships); Neil Worboys, John Hayley, Robert Henry, Jim Wilson, Mark Lane, Dieter Baumeister-Quint, Michael Lohse, Terry Brown, Bob Unwin, Roger Jinks, Alan Farmer and Willem Jonkman (BC 55+ Games in soccer).

The RDN’s program has been in effect since 2010. It is open to individuals and teams who have placed first in a provincial, inter-provincial or national athletic or artistic competition.

To qualify for this program, nominees must be amateur participants who live in Parksville, Qualicum Beach or Electoral Areas E, F, G or H.

