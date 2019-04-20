Ravensong Waterdancers to get you in sync

Submitted photoThe Ravensong Waterdancers AG16-20 competitive team proudly show their first-place ribbons they won at the provincial synchronized swimming competition in Richmond.

The Ravensong Waterdancers are set to stage their annual year-end splash.

The synchronized swimming club will showcase its competitive and recreational teams as well as hold its annual See It Try It event on April 28 at the Ravensong Aquatic Centre.

The Ravesong’s competitive teams — three soloists, four duets and two teams — competed at the provincial qualifiers held in Richmond and had a good showing.

Kaia Fuchs from Nanoose Bay finished first in the AG16-20 solo category and the Ravensong 16-20 Team took first place in the routine event.

They all advance to the provincials to be hosted by the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre on May 17-19.

The Ravensong teams will perform 12 routines at the watershow, which starts at 4 p.m. The event is free of charge but due to lack of seating, spectators are advised to bring a seat if they like.

For those would like to try what it’s like to do synchronized swimming, bring your swimsuits. Club staff said it’s a great opportunity to start something new.

The club will provide noseclips. The recommended minimum age is seven years old or at least at Swim Level 5. Guardians must be present to sign waivers. The session is also available to adults.

— NEWS Staff

