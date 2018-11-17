Ravensong masters swim club all about fun and fitness

The Ravensong Masters Swim Club is a non-profit group geared toward helping people get in shape.

“Swimming is one of the safest and best forms of exercise, and it’s easy on your joints,” said club president Heather Turner. “Swimming benefits the cardiovascular system, lowers cholesterol, and positively influences muscle tone, endurance and well-being.”

Currently, the club has close to 30 members whose ages range from 18 to 82 years old and the level of swimming varies from recreational to competitive.

Masters swimming, Turner pointed out, provides excellent opportunities to exercise with others, to improve swimming skills and stamina, and to enjoy yourself.

The club is coached by a former Olympian, Sergey Konov, who is a former Uzbekistani swimmer who competed in two events at the 1968 Summer Olympics for the Soviet Union. He has been helping the club’s swimmers for three years.

“We are lucky enough to have a coach with a lot of education and experience in swimming, and who understands our wide range of abilities,” said Turner.

“Throughout his career, his coaching and mentoring skills have led many swimmers to achieve their dreams at regional, national and international swim competitions.”

Konov, who lives in Bowser, is a NCCP Master Learning Facilitator, Master Evaluator, Mentor Coach, and a Certified Level 3 coach in swimming. He has been teaching post-secondary education and the Theory of Sport and Sport Training. He also has a PhD in Sport Theory of Junior swimming.

Turner said they swim mainly for fitness and health reasons and also they love the sport. With the club they are also having fun, improving their techniques, taking part in competition, training for triathlons and enjoying the social aspect as the club also has out-of-the-pool events such as holiday dinners, summer BBQs and weekly get-togethers.

The club swims three times a week every Monday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The season runs from September to January, and February to June.

“Everyone is close and gets along very well,” said Turner. “There’s room for that competitiveness as well. It so mixed that we can expect a very good workout. And every workout is so different from the last.”

Turner said new members can join at any time. Members swim in the lane of their choice according to their ability and desired level of effort.

For more information email cu.at.the.pool@gmail.com to speak with any one of the board members. They also have a Facebook page people can view at https://www.facebook.com/RavensongMasters/

Joining the masters club, said Turner, also provides a membership with Masters Swimming Association of BC, registration with Masters Swimming Canada, support for your health, well-being and longevity, and liability coverage for pool participation.