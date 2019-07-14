Ravensong Breakers swimmers excel in the pool

Ravensong Breakers swimmer Lochlan Rogers broke the provincial meet record in both the 50-metre and 100 free at the Summer Provincial Championships in Victoria. — File photo

The Ravensong Breakers had a very busy season that saw their swimmers compete and excel at different meets on Vancouver Island and the Mainland.

At the Vancouver Island 10-and-Under Championships in Comox in May, the Breakers had eight swimmers. Both Elliot Nardi, 9, and Fischer Swanson, 10, won aggregate awards for top points earned in their age groups.

At the Ravensong’s Red & Black Meet, the Black Team edged the Red Team 1,753-1,699. The all-time series is now tied at 2-2.

The Breakers fielded 10 swimmers at the Vancouver Island Regional Long Course Championships held in Nanaimo last month. The club’s highlights included Lyla Wilson, 12 winning a 100-metre backstroke swim-off with a huge personal best after tying another swimmer to the hundredth of a second during the prelims.

In another meet, the Breakers had two swimmers at the Summer Age Group Championships in Chilliwack. Benjamin Mbobela, 12 posted six personal best times and Simon Mbobela, 12, five personal bests.

At the Summer Provincial Championships in Victoria last weekend, four Ravensong swimmers competed.

Will MacDonald, 16 was a key member of the Boys 4×50 medley relay, along with Nick Bennett, 15, Jakob Mbobela, 15, and Lochlan Rogers, 14.

Bennett was first in the Para category in 100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast and 200 IM. In the able-bodied category, he placed third in 200 free, fifth in 400 free and ninth in 200 breast. He also broke his own national Para records in both 200 breast and 200 free.

Jakob Mbobela was fourth in 100 free, fifth in 200 free, sixth in 50 free, sixth in 200 IM, seventh in 100 breast and 16th in 100 back.

Rogers was first in 50 free, first in 100 free, fifth in 200 back, seventh in 200 IM and 10th in 200 free. Rogers broke the provincial meet record in both the 50 and 100 free.

The Breakers held their year end celebration and awards at Surfside Resort last month.

The Swimmer of the Year Awards for 8-and-Under were Reece Swanson and Peter Kostadinov; 9-10: Atea Olson and Fischer Swanson; 11-12: Lyla Wilson and Benjamin Mbobela; 13-14: Confortin and Lochlan Rogers and; 15+: Jordyn Shields and Nick Bennett.

Most Improved Junior Girl was Lyla Wilson; Junior Boy was Elliot Nardi; Most Improved Senior Girl was Alex Zboyovsky and Senior Boy was Will MacDonald; Novice of the Year went to Anika Olson and Aidan Bell; Sportsmanship Award for Junior Girl was Myanah VanDusen and Junior Boy was Simon Mbobela; Sportsmanship Award for Senior Girl was Raelia VanDusen and Senior Boy was Jakob Mbobela.

— NEWS Staff, submitted