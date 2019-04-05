Ravens win rematch as CWFL kicks off

The Cowichan Women’s Football League season kicked off last Sunday with a much anticipated rematch of last year’s league final between the Ravens and Blue Steel. Blue Steel had the upper hand early, but when the dust settled, the Ravens walked off the field with a 33-6 victory.

Autumn Cooper, Brittany Williams, Amy Aitcheson and Rikki Wylie had touchdowns for the Ravens, Williams and Wylie added converts, Cooper and Aitcheson had interceptions, and Becki Patterson had a pair of sacks.

The other morning game saw the Law beat the Storm 27-12. Brynn Piper, Deanne Garside, Jaimie Olson and Kim Scafe all had touchdowns for the Law, Wendy Charles had three converts, Garside and Olson had interceptions, Leanne Closson had two sacks, and Tanya Green added one sack. The Storm’s touchdowns came from Shylayne Davidson and Kat Waldron, while Annie Zurrer had an interception and Jenna Waddy had two sacks.

The afternoon game ended in a 20-20 tie between the Wild and Crew. Keri McKelvie had two touchdowns for the Wild, and Ashley Bond also scored and added a convert, while Rhiannon Kemmler added an interception.