Ravens, Blue Steel win Friday CWFL games

Friday night games got underway in the Cowichan Women’s Football League last weekend as the Ravens clashed with the Storm and Blue Steel took on the Crew.

Carolyn Gudmundseth wasted no time getting the Ravens going as she scored three times in the first half, leading her team to a 37-6 victory. Jamie Russell also scored twice and Rikki Wylie had a convert. The Storm answered back with a touchdown from Annie Zurrer, while Vicky Harris and Alexis Elliott each had a sack and Rachel Paddle and Kat Waldron had interceptions.

A last-minute touchdown put Blue Steel past the Crew 26-19. Heidi Haslam, Monni Savory, Kara Olson and Shelby Wilcox scored for Blue Steel, with two converts by Rachel Bakker and an interception by Mila Main. The Crew got two touchdowns from Marilou Sullivan and one each from Katelyn Collins and Nenagh McCulloch, with Collins adding a convert. McCulloch also had four sacks on defence and Collins added an interception.

Sunday featured a full slate of games, led off with a 20-6 win for Blue Steel over the Wild, and a 47-26 win by the Ravens over Moo’s Law.

Haslam led Blue Steel with two touchdowns on Sunday, while Wilcox added one, with converts from Main and Olivia Bakker. Haslam and Savory also had interceptions and Kirbee Crisp had a sack. The Wild got their lone major on a 60-yard pass-and-run by Rhiannon Kemmler. Shylayne Davidson had three sacks on defence and Kemmler and Val Chambers added interceptions.

Rikki Wylie and Chelsea Strandlund each scored twice for the Ravens, who also got majors from Russell, Autumn Cooper and Brin Wylie. Russell and Becki Patterson also had converts. The Law answered back with two touchdowns from Rachel Hastings and one each from Wendy Charles and Jaimie Olson. Taylor Rand added a convert and Olson punted for a single point. On defence, Nicki Flynn had an interception.

Sunday afternoon saw the Crew defeat the Storm 25-7. Wilhelmina Toews, Jess Lines-Wikkerink and Lenneke Vinoly scored the Crew’s touchdowns, with Lines-Wikkerink adding a convert and an interception. Vinoly and Amanda Morton also had interceptions. Caitlin Erickson had a touchdown and a convert for the Storm, who also got interceptions from Ashton Aumen and Jenn Elliott.