Rampage going to Coy Cup despite playoff loss

Terrace and Quesnel teams both backed out of the 2019 Senior Men's AA Championship

Despite losing in the playoffs to the Terrace River Kings, the Prince Rupert Rampage are going to the Coy Cup. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Rampage’s season isn’t over yet.

This past week, the team announced that despite falling to the Terrace River Kings in the playoffs, the Prince Rupert team is heading to the Coy Cup in Fort. St. John.

How did this happen? The Terrace River Kings chose not to register for the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship, the Coy Cup tournament, due to time commitments, extra travel costs and volunteer support, as reported earlier by Black Press. Yet, the Rampage had registered.

“We were counting on winning playoffs and vying to go for the provincial championships, which they call the Coy Cup. Because we didn’t withdraw some other teams had withdrawn so basically we got ordered to go to make the championship happen,” said Ron German, general manager, Prince Rupert Rampage

Typically one CIHL team is guaranteed a spot, but with both teams in the finals, Terrace and Quesnel, withdrawing that leaves Williams Lake Stampeders and the Rampage.

“They’ve had some downturn in senior men’s hockey in the rest of the province, so they actually needed two teams to make it up so Williams Lake and Prince Rupert Rampage are now going to the Coy Cup,” German said.

The Dawson’s Creek Canucks are the defending champions, with the Fort St. John Flyers hosting the tournament. Four teams will vie for the glory starting Tuesday, March 26 until March 30.

