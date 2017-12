sports@mapleridgenews.com

Mapel Ridge secondary wrestlers continued their winning ways last weekend at the War on the Floor tournament in Burnaby.

Ramblers Adrian Truong and Ashleigh Roy both won gold.

Lucas Kolobara, Ryan Hicks, Ethan Parkinson and Ivy Threatful also wrestled in the championship matches, but finished one step down on the podium with silver medals.

Kia Hantz, Cheyene Krvave, Norah Wilkes and Marquesis Haintz won bronze.