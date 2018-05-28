Ramblers medal at B.C. multi-events track championships

Emily Morley and Ty Stevenson both medalled at the B.C. High School Multi-Events Championships. (Facebook)

A pair of Maple Ridge Ramblers medalled Saturday at the B.C. High School Multi-Events Championships.

Emily Morley, a senior at Maple Ridge secondary, crowned provincial champion in heptathlon.

Ty Stevenson, in Grade 9 at MRSS, earned bronze in junior men’s octathlon.

Morley, who is committed to Simon Fraser University, trailed the leader for most of the event, but set a personal best in javelin, at almost 40 metres, to move into first.

She missed breaking the school record in heptathlon by just 30 points. She was also the only athlete to break 4,000 points, recording a total of 4,248.

The win puts the Ramblers out front in the points race to win the B.C. AAA high school girls team championship for the second straight year.

The Ramblers track team is competing later this week in the provincial track and field championships, which involve 335 schools and 2,500 high school athletes, in Langley.