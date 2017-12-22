Kaden Falconer plays tight defence for the Ramblers in their first tournament game against North Surrey on Thursday night. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Ramblers hosting hoops tournament

Junior and senior boys basketball teams in action

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior and junior boys basketball teams are hosting a Christmas tournament, with action starting Thursday night as the junior boys took on North Surrey.

The senior boys will be playing on Friday night at 8:15 p.m.

