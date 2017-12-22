Ramblers hosting hoops tournament

Junior and senior boys basketball teams in action

Kaden Falconer plays tight defence for the Ramblers in their first tournament game against North Surrey on Thursday night. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior and junior boys basketball teams are hosting a Christmas tournament, with action starting Thursday night as the junior boys took on North Surrey.

The senior boys will be playing on Friday night at 8:15 p.m.