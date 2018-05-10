Ram hopefuls hit the gridiron as Langley hosts spring camp

One hundred junior football players participated in the Langley Rams spring camp

The first phase of assembling the Langley Rams took place over the weekend as the junior football club held its spring football camp at McLeod Athletic Park.

The Rams are prepping for their first season under head coach Matt (Snoop) Blokker, who was hired in October. Blokker is the winningest coach in the history of the BC Football Conference.

Langley opens the 2018 season — the Rams 70th — on Aug. 4 as they host the Westshore Rebels at 4 p.m.

The team also has home games Aug. 25, Sept. 15, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

CFL all-star and B.C. Lions standout receiver Manny Arceneaux will headline the Langley Rams Blue & White fundraising dinner next week.

“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Rams president Dana Matheson.

The money raised goes towards the team’s operating costs as well as helping the team assist the players reach their educational goals.

The event is being held at Redwoods Golf Course on May 17 with doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m.

There will also be a silent and live auction and tickets are $75. Tickets can be ordered online or by emailing bthomas@langleyrams.com.

