Rick Dawson, left, presents Jordan Rallison with Sunnydale’s 2018 Captain’s Cup Trophy. Rallison’s performance included a hole-in-one. Submitted photo

Rallison earns Captain’s Cup trophy

Comox Valley golfer Jordan Rallison won the Sunnydale 2018 Captain's Cup Trophy.

  • Jun. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

His performance included a hole-in-one.

