Jordan Rallison won the Sunnydale men’s Tillicum for the second straight year. Photo supplied

Defending champion Jordan Rallison won the men’s Tillicum at the Sunnydale Golf & Country Club in Courtenay, Aug. 3 and 5. He shot 70-68 over the two-day event.

Gavin Haigh shot a low net of 130.

At the ladies’ Tillicum the following weekend, Bev Byerley and Karen Kloske were the low gross winners with 76.

Michele Dunn and Caron Mulgrew shot a low net of 57.

The format was a best ball team effort.