Rainmakers win first championship game by more than 70 points

The Prince Rupert senior high school team started the provincial tournament strong on Wednesday

Rainmakers forward Kai Leighton goes up for an uncontested layup against Prince George in this January 2019 file photo. (Nick Laws/The Northern View file)

The Charles Hayes Senior Rainmakers lived up to their number one seed spot on March 6, dominating their first game at the 2019 B.C. high school boys 2A basketball tournament.

After the 10 a.m. tip off on Wednesday the Rainmakers managed to rack up a lead of more than 70 points against their first opponent, Sparwood Secondary School.

They started the game strong, netting 33 points in the first quarter alone.

The final score was 119-45.

Final: Charles Hays defeats Sparwood 119-45 — BC 2A Boys Basketball (@BC2ABoysBBall) March 6, 2019

The team next sees tournament action on March 7 at 3 p.m.

At press time, the Rainmakers’ opponent for the Thursday quarterfinal game had not been finalized.

The provincial championship will continue in Langley until the final game on Saturday, March 9.

READ MORE: Rainmakers return from B.C. championship with three wins, two losses

karissa.gall@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter