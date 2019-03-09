Rainmakers in provincial finals against Coyotes

Charles Hays Rainmakers in the semi-final match where they defeated the Sa-Hali Sabres 74 - 66. (Mary Kessenich / Vancouver Sports Pictures)

The senior Charles Hays Secondary School team could win the 2A trophy for the first time

All four tiers are in the finals today, and 2A tournament leaders Charles Hays Rainmakers and set to take on Lake Country’s George Elliot Coyotes.

This could be the first time the Rainmakers could claim the 2A trophy.

Yesterday, the Prince Rupert high school team defeated the Sa-Hali Sabres 74 – 66.

Ranked No. 1, the Rainmakers withstood a tough Sa-Hali Sabres team. The No. 12 seeded Kamloops squad held a two-point lead, briefly, late in the third quarter before the Rainmakers took control to win.

Liam McChesney led the Rainmakers with 31 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots. Tyler Jones had 10 points. Kai Leighton 11 points, 14 boards. Eric lees had 12 points, 7 boards.

Kalem Wilson led the Sabres with 17 points.

Today’s game at the Langley Events Centre will see the No. 1 Rainmakers against the Coyotes, the No. 7 seed. In 1991, the Coyotes took the title.

