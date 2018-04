The senior girls soccer team came from behind to beat Mount Elizabeth 3-2

Emily Cavin makes a run for the Rainmakers during their game against Mount Elizabeth Secondary School on April 7. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior girl’s soccer team has a solid start to their season, going 1-1 in their season opening playday on April 7.

The Rainmakers tied Centennial Christian School 2-2 in their first game behind goals from Emily Cavin and Delanie Herbert.

In their second game, Charles Hays came from behind to beat Mount Elizabeth Secondary School 3-2 with goals from Emily Cavin, Marley McDonald and Jolie Amante.

Stay tuned. More to follow