Raiders lose to Huskers after home team’s late surge

Chilliwack defeats V.I. by 33-31 score in season opener in the Fraser Valley

The Raiders gave up a lead and lost their season opener.

The V.I. Raiders were edged 33-31 by the Chilliwack Huskers on Sunday in the Fraser Valley as the B.C. Football Conference season got underway.

Nanaimo led 24-3 at halftime, but the Chilliwack had the upper hand late and outscored V.I. by a 21-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ offence was led by tailback Rhett Williams, who gained 112 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. Fullback Jason Henderson also had a rushing TD.

Quarterback Jake Laberge was 7-for-21 passing for 110 yards with one TD and two interceptions. He connected with D’Shon Dingwell for the Raiders’ lone passing major.

V.I.’s other points came on a 32-yard field goal from Jacob Normore.

Defensively for the Raiders, Garrett Beardy had eight tackles and Matt Cox had six. Isaiah Johns, Riley Caljouw and Ethan Moran had interceptions.

For the Huskers, Anthony Dyck had three receiving touchdowns and Nathan Stokes had one as Valley QB Julian Wyntinck went 25-for-39 for 310 yards with four TDs and three INTs.

Daniel Mills led Valley’s defence with two sacks and Desmond Jeanson and Jordan Ferry intercepted passes.

GAME ON … The Raiders and the Kamloops Broncos play Saturday, Aug. 11, at 2:30 p.m. at Caledonia Park.