Raiders fall to first-place foe, look ahead to last-place opponent

V.I. Raiders to face Kamloops Broncos on the road this week

V.I. Raiders quarterback Jake Laberge eludes two Langley Rams opponents during Saturday’s B.C. Football Conference game at Caledonia Park. Laberge threw for 318 yards but the Raiders lost 28-3. (GREG SAKAKI/NEWS BULLETIN)

The V.I. Raiders couldn’t gain traction on their home field.

Nanaimo’s B.C. Football Conference team lost 28-3 to the first-place Langley Rams on Saturday at Caledonia Park. The game was 21-1 at halftime and though the Raiders improved in the second half, they couldn’t get into the endzone to make a game of it. The contest was closer than the score indicated, as the Rams gained 403 yards of offence to the Raiders’ 377, and 16 first downs compared to 15.

Raiders’ quarterback Jake Laberge was 16-for-36 passing for 318 yards and one interception. North Rainey had 72 receiving yards.

On defence, Matt Hill had two sacks and Doug Thornton had one and Gevhahn McNally-Hardisty had four tackles and an interception and Blake Johnson also had a pick.

GAME ON … The Raiders visit the Kamloops Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 21. The Westshore Rebels visit Caledonia Park on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.

