The Highland Raiders and the host Isfeld Ice met in the opening match Thursday at the AA North Island Senior Boys Volleyball Championship. Highland won in three sets: 25-22, 19-25 and 15-10.

Carihi and Timberline of Campbell River, and Wellington Secondary of Nanaimo are also competing at the round-robin tournament, which concludes today.

The top four teams advance to the Island championships.

Isfeld is the top ranked team in the North, and is ranked in the top 15 in the province.