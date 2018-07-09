Racing for a good cause

The Mission Hospice CharityWeekend races set for July 14-15 at Mission Raceway Park's road course.

Mission’s Keray McEwan and his new Van Diemen Formula Continental race car, will be racing at the Mission Hospice Charity Weekend races July 14-15 at the Mission Raceway Park road course.

This race weekend is a fundraiser for the Mission Hospice Society and along with two days of racing, the event includes rides around the track in exotic cars at lunch time on both days. The rides are available for a minimum donation to the Mission Hospice Society.

McEwan currently sits in second place in the championship standings and with his new car hopes to gain some points on championship leader James Nadolny.

For more visit missionraceway.com.

