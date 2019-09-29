Racers pedal in memory of Nanaimo BMX star

Riders honoured late BMX star Aidan Webber by pedalling like animals, the way he used to do.
The first annual Aidan Webber Memorial Race and Pro-Am was held Saturday at the Marie Davidson BMX Park, where Webber, whose nickname was ‘Animal,’ won many races in his day.
Proceeds from Saturday’s race benefited Aidan’s Legacy Foundation. There was also a beer-and-burger event Friday and a pancake breakfast this morning, Sept. 29, also benefiting the foundation.
Webber, who was Cycling Canada’s national junior BMX champion in 2017, died this past March in a workplace accident. He was 18 years old.
