Racers pedal in memory of Nanaimo BMX star

First annual Aidan Webber Memorial Race and Pro-Am took place Saturday at Marie Davidson BMX Park

Dallas and Silver Scott prepare for the start of the first annual Aidan Webber Memorial Race and Pro-Am on Saturday at Marie Davidson BMX Park. (KARL YU/The News Bulletin)

Riders honoured late BMX star Aidan Webber by pedalling like animals, the way he used to do.

The first annual Aidan Webber Memorial Race and Pro-Am was held Saturday at the Marie Davidson BMX Park, where Webber, whose nickname was ‘Animal,’ won many races in his day.

Proceeds from Saturday’s race benefited Aidan’s Legacy Foundation. There was also a beer-and-burger event Friday and a pancake breakfast this morning, Sept. 29, also benefiting the foundation.

Webber, who was Cycling Canada’s national junior BMX champion in 2017, died this past March in a workplace accident. He was 18 years old.

RELATED: Memorial race honours late Vancouver Island BMX prodigy Aidan Webber

RELATED: Legacy fund announced in memory of Nanaimo BMX champion

RELATED: National champion BMXer from Nanaimo dies in workplace accident

OBITUARY: Aidan Webber, 2000-2019

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter