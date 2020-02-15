Quw’utsun FC moves on in cup play

Brad Thorne scored the winner in Quw’utsun FC’s cup match against JDF Blue last Sunday. (Citizen file)

Brad Thorne’s game-winner in a play-in game against Juan de Fuca Blue propelled Quw’utsun FC into the George Pearkes Challenge Cup tournament.

Thorne converted a set-up by Jedson August into the decisive goal in Quw’utsun’s 2-1 victory over JDF at Ladysmith’s Forrest Field turf.

JDF took a 1-0 lead 27 minutes into the match, but Ryan Andre tied the score early in the second half. Thorne almost scored on a bicycle kick prior to his game-winner, but narrowly missed the net when his shot grazed the post.

Quw’utsun’s next cup game is set for Feb. 22 when they host FC Sagres, also at the Ladysmith turf, at 4 p.m. The team has a league game in Ladysmith this Sunday at 6 p.m. against Gorge FC.

Cowichan Valley Citizen