Quw’utsun FC improves to 2-0

Five different players score in win over Peninsula

Quw’utsun FC improved their record to 2-0 in the Vancouver Island Soccer League Div. 3 season with a 5-1 win over Peninsula FC at Blue Heron Park on Friday,

Five different players scored for Quw’utsun, including four in the first half: Ryan Sampson, Brent Brown, Shane Brown and Henry James. Devin Jack added one more in the 85th minute. The lone goal for Peninsula was an own goal on the Quw’utsun net.

Quw’utsun is off this weekend. The team’s next game is against Vantreights at Heywood Park on Nov. 1.

Cowichan Valley Citizen