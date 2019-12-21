Quw’utsun FC draws with Saltspring

Quw’utsun FC played to a 1-1 draw with Saltspring Alumni in their final Div. 3B match before the Vancouver Island Soccer League’s winter break.

Host Saltspring opened the scoring nine minutes in. Ryan Andre replied for Quw’utsun in the 57th minute, and no one was able to break the deadlock after that.

“It was a good game,” Quw’utsun coach Peter Moses said. “We battled back and forth, and both teams’ goalies were making great saves. We wanted the three points but couldn’t quite finish our chances. We had 11 players show up and they gave it their all to end the year.

“We are looking forward to the New Year and the challenges we are preparing to overcome.”

Quw’utsun FC will return to action on Sunday, Jan. 19 with a home date against SFFC Matadors starting at 2 p.m.