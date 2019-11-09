Quidditch Canada’s Western Regional Championship flies into Surrey

Harry Potter-inspired event is at Hjorth Road Park

Players on the field during a game of quidditch at Hjorth Road Park on Saturday (Nov. 9) for Quidditch Canada’s Western Regional Championships. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey is playing host to Quidditch Canada’s Western Regional Championships this weekend.

The two-day event is at Hjorth Road Park Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 9 and 10).

Quidditch is the real-life, full-contact sport based on the fictional game in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

The tournament will see western teams competing for a spot in the national championships in Edmonton in the spring.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Quidditch teams to play ‘Harry Potter’-inspired sport in Surrey at regional tourney

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter