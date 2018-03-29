Quesnel’s Valois Kung-fu Club scoops gold in Smithers

Six of seven Kung-fu Club competitors bring home medals, bragging rights

Members of Quesnel’s Valois Kung-fu Club competed in Smithers on March 10and came home with mitt full of gold. Team members included head instructor Marc Valois, left, Canyon Neufeld, Kao Fish, Ben Cunningham, Matthew Cunningham, Jacob Higgins, Sean Cunningham and Corey Neufeld.SUBMITTED PHOTO

Quesnel’s Valois Kung-fu Club members competed in a karate tournament in Smithers and put on a show, says head instructor Marc Valois.

“We brought home gold, silver and bronze medals.

“We went there last year and did very well then and did very well this year.”

Eight people travelled to Smithers and seven competed.

Noting the club is starting to travel to other competitions, Valois says the club will be having its own tournament in 2019.

“We were hoping to have this spring, but with the move from Maple Drive Junior School, we haven’t had time to get our new place in good enough shape to hold a tournament.”

Results

• Sean Cunningham, red belt, heavyweight, won a gold medal.

• Corey Neufeld, red belt, heavyweight, won a gold medal.

• Ben Cunningham, blue stripe belt, heavyweight, won a gold medal.

• Matthew Cunningham, Jr. green belt, middleweight, won bronze and gold medals.

• Canyon Neufeld, Jr. yellow belt, lightweight, won a gold medal.

• Kao Fish, orange stripe belt, middleweight, won a gold medal.

• Jacob Higgins, Jr. orange belt, heavyweight, didn’t place.

Next up

Quesnel members will be travelling to Kelowna on April 28.