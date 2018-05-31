Quesnel’s U16 girls softball team wins their second tournament in a row

The Quesnel under-16 softball team used strong base running, hot bats and heads-up plays to win gold at the Vernon Summer Classic tournament last weekend (May 26-27).

The girls, who were coming off of a gold medal performance in Kamloops two weeks previous, went unbeaten in the six games they played, outscoring opponents by a total of 73 to 20.

After “mercy-ing” the first three teams they played on Saturday, the girls had a wake-up call against a game Summerland squad on Sunday morning, just managing to eke out a 6-5 victory.

Coach Debbie Telford says they shook themselves up, dug deep and pulled up their socks for two more strong playoff victories over Cloverdale in the semi-final (11-6) and Abbotsford in the final (14-4).

“There was no single star this weekend,” Telford says.

“Everyone did their job and played very well as a group.”

Next up for the girls will be the Provincial Championships, which will be held in Ridge Meadows, Vancouver on July 13-15.